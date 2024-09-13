Check out this nifty Fall Foliage Map that helps you catch the leaves at their peak this autumn
Use this super handy tool to plan your fall National Park trip
Fall is the best time to visit America's National Parks and wild spaces. The crowds have cleared out, airfare and hotels are cheaper, and the leaves put on a fabulous show of red, orange and yellow. Peak foliage is one of the most beautiful times of year to get out on the trails, but it can be fleeting, which is why a Smoky Mountain travel company has designed an online tool to help you monitor foliage across the US.
The SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry explains that changes in daylight and temperature in autumn cause the leaves to stop their food-making process. As they become dormant, the green chlorophyll breaks down to reveal red, yellow and orange pigments before the leaves fall off. This process takes several weeks and its timing ultimately depends on the weather and location. There is typically a 'peak' to the season, lasting a week or two, when the colors are at their most brilliant.
If you're planning a trip that you want to coincide with peak foliage, head to Smoky Mountains' Fall Foliage Map where you'll see the current conditions at your destination. Use the scroll bar located just below the map to see a prediction of what stage the leaves are likely to be at during the dates your intended trip. It's not an exact science, but it can help ensure that you get the absolute best out of your fall travels.
Once you've booked your trip, remember that the weather is turning chillier and less predictable, so it’s always good to equip yourself with the following:
- Hiking boots for rough trails, muddy conditions and mountainous terrain
- Trekking poles for longer walks
- A waterproof jacket to fend off any wet weather and wind
- An insulating layer like a fleece or down jacket
- Hiking gloves and a warm hat
- A hiking flask with a hot drink
- Your camera to capture some memories (read our tips on outdoor photography)
Additionally, the days are getting noticeably shorter now so be sure to plan your adventure to be back at the trailhead well before dark, and pack a headlamp just in case things don't go to plan.
