From tents to tech: check out the latest innovations in outdoor living at the 2025 Caravan, Camping and Motorhome show

Want to see the latest tech and innovations from the world of outdoor adventure? Head down to the NEC in Birmingham for the 2025 Caravan, Camping, and Motorhome Show, the UK's largest leisure vehicle and camping showcase.

You can explore 16,500 square meters of exhibition space showcasing the latest camping tents from big-name brands like Kampa, Quest, and Vango and get a feel for their different fabrics, sleeping spaces, and living areas.

All-new camping accessories will also be on display to see first-hand and try out for yourself.

Who's going to be there?

Over 400 big-name exhibitors will be showing off their latest and greatest products in Birmingham. Here are our top three to keep an eye out for:

Vango: Scottish company Vango specializes in all things camping, crafting comfy sleeping bags, dependable tents like the Carron 400, and a wide range of accessories. Over the years we've been consistently impressed with their sleeping bags like the Nitestar 150, hydration packs including the Sprint 3 and other equipment. Just last month, we gave the cheap and trusty Thermo bottle a well-earned four-star rating.

LifeSaver: Whether you're a camper or a caravaner, LifeSaver's range of handy water purification devices is designed to make drinking water always accessible and safe in the wilderness. LifeSaver claims that its water purification solutions can remove a 'minimum of 99.99% of all microbiological contaminants', such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites from contaminated water. We gave the LifeSaver Liberty purifier a coveted four-and-a-half star rating in our recent review.

Coleman: Like Vango, Coleman makes a wide range of dependable tents for all seasons, yet where it really stands out is its camping accessories. We love the FyreStorm PCS camping stove, which is light and portable enough to carry around while providing all the power you need for a warm meal in the wilderness.

Instructors are present to explain the latest tech (Image credit: Caravan, Camping and Motorhome show)

Alongside tents, you can check out a wide range of caravans, motorhomes, and more from across the price range. You can even take part in interactive activities like kayaking and paddleboarding in the large indoor pool.

Make sure to bring your climbing shoes be an accessible climbing wall, which guests of all ages can clamber up and down with the support of expert instructors.

The 2025 Caravan, Camping, and Motorhome Show takes place at the NEC in Birmingham from the 18th to the 23rd of February. Tickets are now on sale for £13.