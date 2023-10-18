Garmin Edge 830 bike computer hits lowest ever price at Amazon – by miles

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Edge 830 for just $309.99 at Amazon. That's an enormous saving of $90 off the list price, and miles cheaper than Amazon's previous best price of $349.99 back in November last year.

The Garmin Edge 830 boasts a big, responsive 2.6in touchscreen for maps and stats, an improved processor, Trailforks integration that gives you access to a huge bank of MTB routes, and advanced cycling dynamics for training. My colleagues at Cycling News gave it four and a half stars out of five, and it's the one I bought my husband for his birthday when he lamented how awkward it was to use a computer with only buttons.

The Cycling News team reported a few tiny software glitches when they first tested the Edge 830, but these were ironed out by subsequent updates and they say you should have no such issues if you pick one up now.

