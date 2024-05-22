The mighty Garmin Enduro 2 runs for over a month on a single charge, and it's cheaper than ever today

Right now, you can grab the Garmin Enduro 2 watch for just $799.99 at Amazon, knocking a huge 27% off the list price and bringing it back down to its Black Friday deal price for the first time this year.

The Enduro 2 was built with ultra runners in mind, but it's a great option for anyone who wants serious sports tracking, top-notch navigation, and extra long battery life. When I tested it, I was incredibly impressed by how Garmin has cut no corners. The screen is big and bold, GPS accuracy is up with the best, and it really does have crazy battery life. Recording an activity every other day and making regular use of the watch's flashlight, the watch kept running for three weeks on a single charge with fairly infrequent exposure to direct sun.

My biggest criticism of the Enduro 2 was its price tag. At launch, it was one of Garmin's most expensive mainstream watches, and it's easy to see why, but with $300 off ahead of Black Friday, it's much more accessible.

