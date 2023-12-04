The Garmin Epix is back to its Black Friday deal price today, with 44% off

If you're quick, you can snap up the Garmin Epix for just $449.99 at Amazon – the same price this powerful GPS watch was for Black Friday. That's an enormous saving of 44% off the list price, and the cheapest it's ever been.

The Epix holds a spot in our roundup of the best Garmin watches, and for good reason. When I tested it for Advnture's sister site TechRadar, I was particularly impressed by just how accessible all the more advanced features are, making it easier for you to get the most out of the watch even if you've not used a Garmin device before.

If you don't live in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this page for today's best deals on the Garmin Epix near you.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2): $799.99 $449.99 at Amazon

Save $350 This is an incredible saving on the Garmin Epix, knocking it back to the same price it was on Black Friday. The offer applies to the slate/steel colorway only, and stock is limited.

The AMOLED display of the Epix means it's particularly great for maps, which is good news if you're interested in exploring new running and hiking routes. You can even download extra map packs from Garmin (there's plenty of storage space for them).

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Epix where you are: