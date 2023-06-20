Garmin Epix drops to lowest ever price ahead of Amazon Prime Day

You don't have to wait until Amazon Prime Day to get a great deal on a Garmin watch. Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Epix (Gen 2) for just $789.99, a saving of 21% off the list price and the cheapest this feature-packed GPS watch has ever been.

The Epix (Gen 2) is one of Garmin's top-end GPS watches, offering all the advanced fitness tracking tools of the Fenix 7, with the addition of a bright, crisp OLED display that's superb for maps and graphs. When I tested it for Advnture's sister site TechRadar, I was extremely impressed by just how sharp it was, and how much easier it made navigation.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best deals on the Garmin Epix (Gen 2) near you. Looking for something else? The date for Amazon Prime Day 2023 hasn't been announced yet, but we're expecting it to happen soon. When it does, we'll be rounding up all of this year's best Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals as soon as they land, so stay tuned to grab a bargain.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2): $999.99 $789.99 at Amazon

Save $210 I've been keeping a close eye on Amazon's prices, and this is the cheapest I've ever seen the Epix (Gen 2) since its launch last year. If you want top-notch fitness tracking and a gorgeous OLED display, this is the one for you.

This is a dramatic price cut, but the timing makes sense. Late last month Garmin launched the Epix Pro (Gen 2), an updated version of the same watch available in three sizes with an updated heart rate sensor and built-in flashlight. However, the original watch is still a top-tier training device, and one of the best GPS watches available today.

If you don't live in the US, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Epix (Gen 2) where you are: