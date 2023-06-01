Garmin Epix (Gen 2) hits lowest ever price at Amazon

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Epix (Gen 2) at Amazon for just $799,99. That's $200 off the list price, and the cheapest this feature-packed sports watch has ever been. At the time of writing there are only a few units left in stock, but if they sell out, you can find it for the same price at Competitive Cyclist.

The Epix (Gen 2) is one of Garmin's top-end GPS watches, offering all the advanced fitness tracking tools of the Fenix 7, with the addition of a bright, crisp OLED display that's superb for maps and graphs. When I tested it for Advnture's sister site TechRadar, I was extremely impressed by just how sharp it was, and how much easier it made navigation.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best deals on the Garmin Epix (Gen 2) where you are. You might also be interested in our guide to the best cheap GPS watches, which includes some great Garmin devices for affordable prices.

This is the cheapest we've ever seen this top-tier OLED sports watch, even on Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday. If stock runs out, you can currently get the watch for the same price at Competitive Cyclist as well.

This is a dramatic price cut, but the timing makes sense. Yesterday Garmin launched the Epix Pro (Gen 2), an updated version of the same watch available in three sizes with an updated heart rate sensor and built-in flashlight. However, the original watch is still a top-tier training device, and one of the best GPS watches available today.

