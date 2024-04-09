Back in stock – the awesome Garmin Epix is half price right now, but it won't last long

Right now, you can pick up the powerful Garmin Epix (Gen 2) for just £374.99 at H Samuel. That's a huge saving of 50% off the RRP, and the cheapest I've ever seen this feature-packed sports watch. The deal first appeared last week and sold out within a day, but it's back in stock right now.

The Epix (Gen 2) is very similar to the Garmin Fenix 7, but with the addition of a bright AMOLED display that looks great in all lighting conditions and is particularly great for displaying maps. When I reviewed it for Advnture's sister site TechRadar, I called it "the ultimate sports watch" and gave it a rating of 90%.

You might also be interested in our roundup of the best cheap GPS watches, which includes lots of affordable options from Garmin and other big brands.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2): <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1626779&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hsamuel.co.uk%2Fgarmin-epix-gen-2-black-silicone-strap-smartwatch%2Fp%2FV-9119900&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - hsamuel.co.uk""> £749.99 £374.99 at H Samuel

Save £375 One of the best watches Garmin has ever built, the Epix (Gen 2) is powerful, good looking, and now half price thanks to this deal at H Samuel. It's the best deal I've ever seen on this mighty watch, by miles.

The Epix has all the same excellent training tools as the Fenix 7, and has recently received some great new additions like nap detection and sleep coaching to help you monitor your recovery and optimize your rest between workouts. Everything is clearly laid out and easy to use, and you'll soon be at home with even the most advanced features.

When I reviewed the Epix (Gen 2) my main reservation was the price, but thanks to this deal, that's no longer an issue.

