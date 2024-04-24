Hurry, there's over £370 off the awesome Garmin Epix watch at H Samuel right now

If you move fast, you can grab the feature-packed Garmin Epix watch for just £374.99 at H Samuel today. This deal has been running for a while, but keeps selling out, so if you're interested then it's best to snag it while you can.

The Epix is very similar to the Garmin Fenix 7, but with the addition of a bright AMOLED display that looks great in all lighting conditions and is particularly great for displaying maps. When I reviewed it for Advnture's sister site TechRadar, I called it "the ultimate sports watch" and gave it a rating of 90%.

Want something more powerful? There's also a hefty discount of $200 off the Garmin Epix Pro, which includes a flashlight built into the top of the watch case.

Want something more powerful? There's also a hefty discount of $200 off the Garmin Epix Pro, which includes a flashlight built into the top of the watch case.

Garmin Epix: £749.99 £374.99 at H Samuel

Save £375 One of the best watches Garmin has ever built, the Epix is powerful, good looking, and now half price thanks to this deal at H Samuel. It's the best deal I've ever seen on this mighty watch, by miles.

Garmin Epix Pro: £889.99 £689.99 at H Samuel

Save £200 There's also a big discount on the excellent Garmin Epix Pro, which offers some smart upgrades including an extremely handy LED flashlight. If it sells out, you can pick it up for the same price at Amazon.

The Epix has recently received some great new additions like nap detection and sleep coaching to help you monitor your recovery and optimize your rest between workouts. Everything is clearly laid out and easy to use, and you'll soon be at home with even the most advanced features.

When I reviewed it, my main reservation was the price, but thanks to this deal, that's no longer an issue.

