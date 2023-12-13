Garmin Epix Pro hits lowest ever price, with delivery in time for Christmas

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) for $699.99 at Amazon. That's a saving of almost 20% off the regular price, and the cheapest it's ever been – and you can get it delivered in time for Christmas.

The Epix Pro (Gen 2) launched in May this year, and offers two big upgrades on the previous version. Firstly, it has a new optical heart rate monitor with four LEDs rather than four for more accurate tracking, and secondly it has a super handy LED flashlight built into the top of the case. This deal applies to the standard 47mm version in the slate gray colorway.

You might also be interested in our roundup of the best cheap GPS watches, which includes lots of affordable options and advice on how to find the best prices.

Save $200 This is the cheapest we've ever seen this powerhouse of a watch, and it can be in your hands in time for Christmas. The deal applies only to the standard 47mm version in the slate gray/black colorway.

The Epix Pro also comes with Garmin's new Hill Score and Endurance Score tools, which help you understand how well you can handle long runs and inclines, track your progress, and give you tips on how to improve. These features will be coming to other Garmin watches soon, but are ready to go straight away with the Epix Pro. The graphs look great and are super easy to read on the watch's AMOLED display, too.

