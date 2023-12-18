Garmin Fenix 7 hits record low price, with delivery in time for Christmas

Today, you can grab the Garmin Fenix 7 for a record low price of £398.

at Amazon. That's a huge 29% off the list price, and the cheapest this feature-packed sports watch has ever been.

The Fenix 7 has long held a top spot in our roundup of the best GPS watches, and for good reason. It's packed with all Garmin's latest training tools, offers great battery life, and looks stylish thanks to its stainless steel bezel. Although it was released a couple of year ago, it still receives regular software updates to add new features (the latest of which introduced Sleep Coaching and nap detection).

You can even get it in time for Christmas. At the time of writing, it'll be at your door by December 21 if you choose free delivery, or December 19 if you opt for fastest delivery.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this page for the best deals on the Garmin Fenix 7 where you are.

Garmin Fenix 7: £599.99 £398 at Amazon

Save £201.99 This is a huge saving of 29% off the Fenix 7, and the cheapest we've ever seen it at Amazon, even on Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday. This deal applies to the silver/graphite colorway only.

I've used the Fenix 7 myself for many years, and highly recommend it. There's plenty of internal storage for downloading maps and apps, which is an often overlooked highlight, and it's great when you need turn-by-turn navigation. It doesn't have the new heart rate sensor and flashlight of the recently released Fenix 7 Pro, but at this price it's fantastic value.

