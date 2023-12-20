Mighty Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar hits lowest ever price

If you move fast, you can pick up the super powerful Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar for just $699.99 at Amazon. That's an enormous saving of 30% off this mighty GPS watch, which is the most powerful device in the Fenix 7 lineup.

I reviewed the Fenix 7 Pro earlier this year and was very impressed by the smart updates that make a noticeable difference compared to the original Fenix 7. You're getting a new heart rate sensor (resulting in more accurate and useful exercise and recovery stats), more sports tracking modes, and additional training tools. That's in addition to solar charging for extra battery life, a massive 1.4in display, LED flashlight, and an extra tough sapphire crystal lens.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Fenix 7 line where you are. You might also be interested in our roundup of the best cheap GPS watches, where we've put together a definitive list of wearables that will help you achieve your fitness goals for 2024 without breaking the bank.

Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar: $999.99 $699.99 at Amazon

Save $300 The biggest and best watch in the Fenix 7 range is now cheaper than ever, with delivery available in time for Christmas if you move fast. It's easily one of the most powerful multi-sports watches you can buy today, and comes highly recommended, particularly at this price.

One of this watch's best features is its battery life. Its extra large case has room for a bigger li-ion cell, and the addition of solar charging means it can keep running for over a month in smartwatch mode, or 122 hours in GPS mode with sufficient exposure to sunlight.

If you order quickly, you can get this watch delivered in time for Christmas. The deadline for free delivery has passed, but next-day delivery is still available.

If you're not in the US, or you're looking for a different model, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Fenix 7 lineup where you are, with prices updated daily: