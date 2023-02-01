The Garmin Vivomove Trend is finally here – and it's looking great

Garmin has launched a new hybrid watch, the Vivomove Trend, which is the company's first watch to support wireless charging. Like previous watches in the Vivomove series, the Trend has physical hands that sit on top of an LCD display, which shows stats such as step count, calories burned, and heart rate, as well as workout data and notifications from your smartwatch.

It's available now direct from Garmin (opens in new tab) for $299.99/£279.99, and comes in four colorways: cream and French gray, peach and ivory (shown above), silver and mist gray, and slate and black.

In terms of specs, the Garmin Vivomove Trend is more a fitness tracker than a fully-fledged sports watch, designed for everyday wear and overall health tracking. It monitors steps and floors climbed, all-day heart rate, stress, sleep, and blood oxygen saturation. Pregnancy and menstrual tracking tools are also included, and all this data is synced automatically with the Garmin Connect smartphone app.

There's support for contactless payments via Garmin Pay, and you can use the Vivomove Trend to control music from your phone.

When it comes to sports tracking, the new watch is fairly simple, but it comes with activity profiles for outdoor and treadmill running, general cycling, and pool swimming. It doesn't have its own GPS module, instead relying on a Bluetooth connection to your phone to track your route, pace, and distance.

(Image credit: Garmin)

We first heard about the Vivomove Trend back in April 2022, when an unnamed retailer accidentally released a list of warranty information for over a dozen unreleased devices, including the Forerunner 255 and 955, and the Garmin Instinct Crossover (then known as the Instinct Analog).

Things then went quiet for several months, but in October documents appeared on the website of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) showing that the Trend had been approved for sale in the US. From then, it was just a matter of time before it finally went on sale.

We'll be putting the Garmin Vivomove Trend to the test, and will bring you a full review very soon. In the meantime, take a look at our roundup of the best Garmin watches for the lowdown on all the latest models.