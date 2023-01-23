Garmin Vivomove Trend: everything we know so far

The Garmin Vivomove Trend is likely to be the company's first smartwatch of 2023, and we're expecting it to launch any day now – but what will it actually be like?

We first heard about the Garmin Vivomove Trend early last year, when Gadgets&Wearables (opens in new tab) got hold of a list of warranty information for upcoming Garmin devices, which was accidentally leaked by an authorized retailer. It included the names of most of 2022's releases, including the Garmin Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 955, Garmin Venu Sq 2, and the Garmin Instinct Crossover (then known as the Instinct Analog).

Now, just two of those names are unaccounted for: the Garmin Austin and the Vivomove Trend. I suspect that Austin was a codename for the Enduro 2, released in August, leaving the Trend as the only one remaining.

We know it's been approved for sale in the US and internationally. Back in October the watch received the green light from the Federal Communications Commission, and a few days later it was also approved in Singapore. With that in mind, it could be released any day now.

Design

On January 12, German tech site WinFuture.de shared images that appear to be 3D renders of the Vivomove Trend. We won't post the pictures here for copyright reasons, but you can check them out on WinFuture (opens in new tab).

They show a sports watch with a very similar design to the Vivomove 3, but a few key differences. First of all, the LED display seems to be sharper and higher resolution this time around. This should make text easier to read, and allow the watch to show more detailed graphs and charts.

Like the Vivomove 3, the new watch appears to have a silicone band and a resin case with a stainless steel bezel. There's no sign of physical buttons. It seems to come in three colors: all black, rose gold with an ivory band, and soft gold with a beige band. Hour markers now appear to be engraved on the bezel, which means there's room on the face for numbers for easier reading at a glance.

So far there's no sign of a smaller version (equivalent to the Vivomove 3S), but that doesn't necessarily mean one won't be forthcoming.

The Vivomove Trend is likely to need a Bluetooth connection to your phone in order to track your pace and route during workouts (Image credit: Getty)

Features

Like other watches in the Vivomove series, the Trend will be a hybrid watch with an LED display behind a pair of analog hands. When you want to check your health stats or track a workout, the hands will move to the three and nine positions so you can see the screen more clearly.

So far, it seems like the Vivomove Trend's most interesting feature is wireless charging, which isn't something we've seen on any other Garmin watch to date. No more little USB cables.

It doesn't look like the Vivomove Trend will have its own GPS module, as this isn't mentioned in any of the documentation from the FCC or Singaporean telecoms agency. Instead, it's likely to piggyback off your phone's GPS receiver in the same way as the Vivomove 3.

It will. however, be likely to offer workout tracking, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, and smartphone notifications. We probably won't know the full list of specifications until the official launch, but we'll keep out ear to the ground for any further details.

