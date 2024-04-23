This feature-packed Garmin watch is great for beginners, and it's cheaper than ever at Amazon

If you're looking for a beginner-friendly running watch, this is the deal you've been waiting for. Right now, the excellent Garmin Forerunner 255 is available for just £218.12 at Amazon, which is the cheapest it's ever been, even on Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.

The Forerunner 255 offers a well curated selection of training tools that will help you take your running to the next level, but are easy to use and understand. It won't burden you with tools you're unlikely to use, but has everything you'll need to ace your next 10k, half, or full marathon. If you're embarking on your first triathlon, there's also a dedicated mode that lets you switch between stages at the press of a button.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 255 near you. You might also be interested in our roundup of the best cheap GPS watches, which includes plenty of budget-friendly options from Garmin and other big brands.

Save £81.87 One of Garmin's best beginner-friendly watches is cheaper than ever at Amazon right now. It has all the tools you need to ace your next race, and makes tracking your workouts and progress refreshingly straightforward.

Its battery life is excellent (up to 12 days) and the accuracy of its dual-band GPS is superb. I was very impressed when I reviewed it, giving it four and a half stars out of five.

The Forerunner 255 is also light and slim, so it'll slip easily under your sleeve and you'll easily forget it's there when you're on the move. Once your workout is done, it will keep tabs on your sleep and recovery as well, helping you strike a better balance between training and rest.

