Garmin Forerunner 745 triathlon watch hits lowest ever price at Amazon

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Forerunner 745 for just £205 at Amazon. That's a saving of £94.99 off the RRP, and the cheapest this feature-packed GPS watch has ever been. This deal applies to the Neo Tropic colorway, which is a shade of light mint green.

The Forerunner 745 was made with runners and triathletes in mind, and although it's not the latest model, Garmin has kept it up to date with frequent software updates to add features like daily workout suggestions, training effect analysis, and wrist-based running dynamics including power, vertical oscillation, cadence, and ground contact time. It's just as powerful as many rival watches, but now at an entry-level price.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 745 where you are.

Garmin Forerunner 745: £299.99 £205 at Amazon

Save £94.99 The Forerunner 745 is an advanced GPS sports watch for triathletes and runners, and this is the cheapest we've ever seen it at Amazon. This specific deal applies only to the Neo Tropic version.

When our sister site TechRadar reviewed the Forerunner 745, they were particularly impressed by its smart training suggestions, which adapt based on your recent efforts, and are tuned to suit your fitness level. Their main criticism was the watch's battery life. You'll need to charge it a couple of times a week, but if that isn't a dealbreaker than you'll find this is a great watch at an exceptional price.

If you don't live in the UK, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 745 near you: