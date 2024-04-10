It's not a typo, there really is $360 off this Garmin Forerunner 945 bundle today

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Forerunner 945 triathlon bundle for just $369.99 at Amazon. That's a huge saving of 49% off the list price, and by far the cheapest it's ever been.

The Forerunner 945 isn't the latest Garmin watch, but thanks to regular software updates it's stood the test of time well, and has all the fitness tracking tools most runners, swimmers, and triathletes could wish for. When they reviewed it, our colleagues at TechRadar called it "the ultimate running watch", giving special mention to its super accurate GPS and heart rate tracking.

This bundle includes not just the watch with interchangeable black and blue bands, but also two chest strap heart rate monitors: one for running and cycling (the HRM-Tri), and one specially designed for swimming (the HRM-Swim).

One of TechRadar's few complaints about the watch was its rugged build, but in my experience that's actually a good thing. A sports watch is likely to take its share of knocks, so you don't want something that's going to pick up scratches easily. The Forerunner 945's reinforced resin case will stay looking like new far longer than easily scuffed metal.

