Powerful Garmin Forerunner 945 is even cheaper now than during Amazon's spring sale

Amazon's spring sale is over, but the deals are still rolling, and right now you can pick up the excellent Garmin Forerunner 945 for just $317.90. That's over a third off the list price, and the cheapest this powerful running watch has ever been, including Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day.

The Forerunner 945 is now a few years old, but is still a great choice if you're looking for a training tool that will help you take your running to the next level. It's stood the test of time, and is packed with advanced tools to help runners, swimmers, and triathletes improve their performance. Our colleagues at TechRadar called it "the ultimate running watch", and thanks to regular software updates, it's still up there with the best.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 945 where you are.

Save $182.09 This advanced GPS watch has hit a record low price at Amazon. It offers accurate GPS tracking and is packed with tools to help you train smarter, including training loan analysis, running dynamics, performance condition, daily workout suggestions, and estimated recovery time.

One of TechRadar's few complaints about the watch was its rugged build, but in my experience that's actually a good thing. A sports watch is likely to take its share of knocks, so you don't want something that's going to pick up scratches easily. The Forerunner 945's reinforced resin case will stay looking like new far longer than easily scuffed metal.

