Garmin Forerunner 945 hits new low price with special deal at Amazon

If you move fast, you can pick up the feature-packed Garmin Forerunner 945 for just $319 at Amazon. That's the cheapest this powerful sports watch has ever been, even beating last year's Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day deals, knocking a huge 36% off the list price.

Thanks to regular software updates, the Forerunner 945 remains one of the best GPS watches around, particularly for triathletes. It's stood the test of time well, and has all the fitness tracking tools most runners, swimmers, and triathletes could wish for. In fact, our colleagues at TechRadar called it "the ultimate running watch".

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this page for today's best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 945 where you are. You might also be interested in our roundup of the best cheap GPS watches, which includes several Garmin models that won't break the bank.

Garmin Forerunner 945: $499.99 $319 at Amazon

Save $180.99 This is a huge saving on this powerhouse of a watch, which leaves last year's Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday deals in the dust. This price is something really special, and we suspect the offer won't last long.

One of TechRadar's few complaints about the watch was its rugged build, but in my experience that's actually a good thing. A sports watch is likely to take its share of knocks, so you don't want something that's going to pick up scratches easily. The Forerunner 945's reinforced resin case will stay looking like new far longer than easily scuffed metal.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 945 near you: