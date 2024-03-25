The Forerunner 955 is one of Garmin's best watches, and it's going cheap in Amazon's spring sale

It's the final day of Garmin's spring sale, but there's still time to grab the Garmin Forerunner 955 for just £399.99. That's a huge £100 off the RRP, and brings this powerhouse of a running watch back down to its lowest price ever. Deals like this don't come around often, and we expect the price will go back up very soon.

The Forerunner 955 is one of the best running watches around, and when we reviewed it, we were impressed by just how many advanced training tools are packed into its light, unassuming case. "It might not look flashy" we said, "but it offers the best GPS tracking of any watch we've tested to date, and exceptional training and recovery tools."

Looking for something else? Take a look at our complete guide to the best Garmin deals in Amazon's spring sale.

Save $100 The Forerunner 955 is one of Garmin's most advanced running watches, and it's a great deal at Amazon right now. It's back down to its Black Friday 2023 price, which is the cheapest it's ever been.

My biggest concern at the time was the price, but with £100 off in the spring sale, The Forerunner 955 is better value than ever.

