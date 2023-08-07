This free update will give your Garmin Forerunner some great new fitness features

Two Garmin Forerunner watches are getting a major update that adds a bundle of new fitness tracking features, including Muscle Maps, which show which muscle groups you've been working recently and help you plan a balanced workout routine.

As Notebookcheck reports, the new update for the Garmin Forerunner 265 and 965 is currently available as a pre-beta build for members of the company's testing program. Other new features for the two watches include weather maps in the Weather glance (which appears as you scroll up or down on the watch face), a new workouts app, and various new activity apps for team and racket sports.

There are various bug fixes too, including one that resolves an issue where the flashlight app would 'forget' your chosen brightness level, and another where the Pace Pro screen would occasionally freeze.

If you own a Forerunner 965, you'll also get the new Endurance Score and Hill Score glances, plus a set of map fixes. Check out the full details on Garmin's forums.

To get the pre-beta software, you'll first need to sign up for Garmin's beta testing program, then follow the installation instructions for either the Forerunner 265 or the Forerunner 965. It's a little different to the usual process, so make sure you read the instructions carefully.

Installing beta software is a great way to try new features early, but it comes with risks. There's always a chance that the software could be unstable, and the whole purpose of the testing program is to help identify and iron out bugs before it's rolled out to everyone. If you're considering it, check out our list of reasons why you should and shouldn't install beta updates on your watch before taking the plunge.