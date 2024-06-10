One of Garmin's best sports watches is going cheap at Amazon right now – who needs Prime Day?

Interested in upgrading your GPS watch? This is the perfect time – right now, you can grab the powerful Garmin Forerunner 945 for just £289.99 at Amazon. That's an enormous saving of 42% off the list price, and the cheapest this feature-packed watch has ever been, by miles.

The Forerunner 945 is packed with advanced training tools for runners, cyclists, swimmers and triathletes, but everything is clearly presented and easy to understand. It's a watch that will grow with you while you develop as an athlete, guiding you and helping you track your progress. It's also comfortable and lightweight enough to wear all day and night (essential for monitoring your recovery).

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 945 where you are.

Garmin Forerunner 945: $499.99 $289.99 at Amazon

Save $210 This is by far the cheapest this superb multi-sports watch has ever been, bringing it down below $300. We've never seen it drop so low before, even during Black Friday, so it's a deal not to be missed.

When our colleagues at TechRadar tested the Forerunner 945, they concluded that it "offers everything a serious runner should need from a wearable and then some", praising its excellent battery life, GPS accuracy, and handy full-color maps that will help you find your way when exploring new routes (created in the Garmin Connect app or imported from elsewhere).

If you're not in the US, here are today's best offers on the Garmin Forerunner 945 near you.