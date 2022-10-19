Garmin gives one of its most popular watches an update that will please hunters

Garmin has released an alpha software update for its Instinct and Instinct 2 watches, which makes nine significant changes and improvements to the way your device works. The update adds new activity tracking profiles, improved tools, and a bundle of bug fixes – including one that solves a problem where the watch would sometimes freeze after pausing and restarting a hunting activity.

As reported by Notebookcheck (opens in new tab), the update to software version 10.05 adds new activity profiles for surfing, windsurfing and kiteboarding, plus app-specific notifications for the Garmin Jr and Garmin Messenger smartphone apps. The latter will be useful if you've decided to pick up the new Garmin inReach Messenger device for sending text messages in remote locations.

You can now delete a copied activity from your Instinct 2 watch, and adjust how the backlight behaves when you press a button during sleep. Garmin has also reduced the delay when saving an activity – a small update, but one that should make using your Garmin watch feel more polished.

It's worth noting that Garmin doesn't roll out alpha software updates to users automatically, so if you want these new features now you'll need to download the software from Garmin (there are separate links for the Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S).

If you're a member of Garmin's beta program, you should receive the update in the coming weeks once it's passed through the first stage of public testing. Check out our guide to joining the public beta program for more details.