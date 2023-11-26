This Garmin inReach communicator could save your life, and it's $100 off today

Amazon has slashed the price of Garmin inReach devices this Black Friday weekend, with the inReach Messenger now on sale for $249.98, and the Garmin inReach Mini 2 available for only $299.99. You can also pick up the inReach Mini 2 as part of a bundle with an extra power bank for only $10 more. That's a saving of $100 off the list price, and the cheapest it's ever been by miles.

We're big fans of Garmin inReach devices at Advnture, and although they're not essential (and other satellite communicators are available) they can be a game-changer if you're somewhere without phone signal and need help, or just want to touch base and let your family know you're OK.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best Garmin inReach deals near you, with prices updated daily. Looking for something else? Take a look at our roundup of the best Black Friday Garmin deals, including satellite navigators, watches, and cycling tech.

Garmin inReach Mini 2 Power Pack Bundle: $409.99 $309.99 at Amazon

Save $100 This Black Friday deal gives you the Garmin inReach 2 plus a power bank of longer off-grid expeditions, an in-car charger, and a wall adapter. It's a great deal for Black Friday, and smashes Amazon's previous best price.

Garmin inReach Mini 2: $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $100 Don't want the extra chargers? For $10 less you can get the tiny inReach Mini 2 by itself, back to its lowest ever price at Amazon for the Black Friday weekend. It lets you stay in touch with friends and family when there's no cellular connectivity, and get help in an emergency via Garmin's incident response service.

Garmin inReach Messenger: $299.99 $249.98 at Amazon

Save $50.01 With the inReach Messenger, you can use your phone to send text messages via satellite in remote locales without cellular connectivity. In an emergency, you can also use it to send an SOS to Garmin's response center, which will connect you to local emergency services anywhere in the world.

In order to use a Garmin inReach communicator, you'll also need an inReach subscription. There are various tiers available, including ones lasting just a month for one-off trips, and annual subscriptions if you're a regular adventurer. The 'safety' plan is the most affordable, allowing you to send 10 text messages and unlimited SOS and check-in messages. If you want to send more texts, the 'recreation' plan might be the one for you.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best Garmin inReach deals near you: