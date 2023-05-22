Garmin InReach Mini 2 hits lowest ever price at Amazon

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin inReach Mini 2 for just $349.99 at Amazon. That's a saving of $50 off the list price, and the cheapest this tiny satellite communicator has ever been.

The Garmin InReach Mini 2, which launched in February, lets you stay in touch with friends and family even when you've got no phone signal, and summon emergency help from anywhere in the world. It's so tiny, you can tuck it into a pocket or clip it onto your bag or belt, and it weighs just 100g.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best deals on the Garmin inReach Mini 2 where you are.

Garmin inReach Mini 2: $399.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $50 This is the first major discount we've seen on the inReach Mini 2, which lets you stay in touch and summon help in an emergency, even when there's no cellular connectivity. A potential lifesaver in the backcountry.

You can send messages to other InReach devices, and connecting the InReach Mini 2 to your phone via Bluetooth allows you to send text messages via satellite using the Garmin Messenger app. Sending an interactive SOS alert will connect you to a 24-hour emergency response center, which works with rescue teams worldwide to get you the help you need.

In order to use the InReach Mini 2, you'll also need a subscription plan to send data. There are lots of options available, including annual plans if you're going to be travelling frequently, and shorter term monthly plans if you're going on a camping or hiking on vacation, but don't need coverage all year round.

