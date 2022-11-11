Garmin InReach Mini 2 satellite messenger hits lowest ever price at Amazon

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin InReach Mini 2 for $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $50 off the list price, and the cheapest this pocket-sized satellite communicator has ever been.

The Garmin InReach Mini 2, which launched earlier this year, lets you stay in touch with friends and family even when you've got no phone signal, and summon emergency help from anywhere in the world.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this page for the best Garmin InReach Mini deals near you.

This is the first substantial discount we've seen on the InReach Mini 2 since it launched earlier this year, knocking 13% off the list price. If you're planning a trip into the backcountry, it could give you valuable peace of mind.

You can send messages to other InReach devices, and connecting the InReach Mini 2 to your phone via Bluetooth allows you to send text messages via satellite using the Garmin Messenger app. Sending an interactive SOS alert will connect you to a 24-hour emergency response center, which works with rescue teams worldwide to get you the help you need.

In order to use the InReach Mini 2, you'll also need a subscription plan to send data. There are lots of options available, including annual plans if you're going to be travelling frequently, and shorter term monthly plans if you're going on a camping or hiking on vacation, but don't need coverage all year round.

If you're not in the US, here are the best Garmin InReach Mini 2 deals where you are.

