This Garmin watch can run indefinitely on a single charge, has its own flashlight, and is cheaper than ever at Amazon

Right now, you can snag the giant Garmin Instinct 2X Solar for just £338.99 at Amazon – the cheapest this king-sized sports watch has ever been. The deal applies to the smart Whitestone version, which has black accents on the 50mm diameter case and lugs.

The Instinct 2X Solar launched in April last year, and rarely gets a significant price cut, so this is a deal not to be missed. After extensive testing, our reviewer said: "The Garmin Instinct 2X takes one of the most likeable and more unique watches in Garmin’s range and brings it up to date with a bigger screen, a bright flashlight, multi-band GPS powers and a battery life that goes for weeks."

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar: £397.17 £338.99 at Amazon

Save £58.18 This king-sized sports watch has incredible battery life (able to run indefinitely with solar charging), a built-in flashlight, and is packed with advanced tools to optimize your training and recovery. This is the cheapest we've ever seen it at Amazon.

The bigger screen gives lots more room for statistics and graphs, plus a larger solar panel to keep the battery topped up between charges. The watch can run indefinitely on a single charge with power-saving settings enabled, and will keep going for weeks in normal use.

