Garmin Instinct 2X Solar hits lowest ever price at Amazon

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar for £330 at Amazon in the UK. That's a saving of 17% off the list price, and the cheapest this extra large, extra tough GPS watch has ever been. The deal only applies to the graphite colourway.

The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar, which launched earlier this year, is a king-sized version of the standard Instinct 2, with a bigger screen, bigger battery, multi-band GPS, and a built-in LED flashlight. When we reviewed it, we were impressed by its accuracy, extremely long battery life, and how the extra size adds relatively little to the weight.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this page for the best deals on the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar where you are. We'll also be rounding up all of this year's best Black Friday Garmin deals when November rolls around, so bookmark that page and come back soon if you're looking for something else.

Save £69.99 This is the first big discount we've seen on this feature-packed adventure watch, which has all the same features as the regular Instinct 2 plus an extra large screen, multi-band GPS, and built-in LED flashlight.

Our main complaint is that the design of the screen, which is made up of two separate panes, works well for finding your way through menus and checking data, but isn't well suited to maps. If you want a watch with great battery life that you can also use to navigate new areas, you'll be better served by the Garmin Enduro 2.

