Super tough Garmin Instinct Crossover hits lowest ever price at Amazon

The Instinct Crossover combines the fitness tracking chops of a typical Garmin watch with an analog face, giving it the look of a more conventional field watch. When I tested it for Advnture, I was impressed by its fun and different design, excellent battery life, and great GPS location tracking (it's one of the most accurate sports watches I've tested when it comes to tracking runs and hikes).

The hybrid display is executed particularly well, with the hands moving to separate different parts of your workout data and highlight different menu options. It also has a mechanical system that prevents the hands from being jolted out of place when the watch gets a hard knock, or you need to grab your camping axe and chop some wood.

The only real downside is that the hands mean it's not the best for maps, as there's always going to be a hole in the middle. For everything else though, it's a great, practical option that comes highly recommended.

