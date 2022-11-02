Garmin Instinct Tactical down to lowest ever price in early Black Friday sale

Right now, you can grab the Garmin Instinct Tactical watch for just $199.90 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a saving of 33% off the list price, and the cheapest it's ever been – even during the Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day sales.

The Garmin Instinct is a super tough GPS watch, and the Tactical Edition has some interesting extras that will make it particularly appealing to explorers and service personnel. In addition to super long battery life (a staple of all Instinct watches) it also has a stealth mode that immediately stops all wireless communication and location sharing, a night vision compatibility mode that makes the screen easy to read while wearing night vision goggles, and a specially designed band with two keeper loops to prevent your watch getting snagged.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best Garmin Instinct deals near you.

Garmin Instinct Tactical: $299.99 $199.90 at Amazon

Save $100.09 This super tough GPS watch is built to military standards, and packed with training tools to help you keep tabs on your health, fitness, and workouts. Great whether you're in the armed forces or just want a really rugged watch that'll shrug off knocks and drops.

There are also excellent navigation and wayfinding features, with support for GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo satellite systems, and Tracback routing that allows you to retrace your footsteps (great for finding your way back to the trailhead).

If the Instinct Tactical isn't the right watch for you, we'll be rounding up all of the best Black Friday Garmin deals as soon as they land, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.

