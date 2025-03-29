Garmin lovers can access new AI personalised performance data, but only if they're willing to pay extra
The brand's new Connect+ service offers expanded tracking, and additional features for a premium fee
Garmin users can now access personalised AI performance data, expanded tracking and several other handy features - but it comes at a price.
The new Garmin Connect+ service expands Garmin's Connect smartphone app with new paid features designed to personalise and improve health and performance data.
For a monthly fee of $6.99 (£6.99) or an annual subscription of $69 (£69.99), you can access the new Active Intelligence AI, which sends personalised health insights and suggestions to your Garmin watch based on that day's fitness data. The more you use Active Intelligence, the more personalised its suggestions become.
You'll also receive additional training benefits like a performance dashboard, sharable tracking data, and expert educational videos.
You can also unlock exclusive badges on your Connect social profile for completing fitness challenges, like recording 1,640ft (500m) of total ascent during a month of running.
"Customers worldwide love using Garmin Connect to track, analyse and share their health and fitness activities," said Susan Lynman, Garmin's Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing.
"We are excited to provide even more personalised data and enriched features with the addition of Garmin Connect+. You can now learn even more about yourself, take on new challenges, train confidently and stay even more connected.”
If you want to try Connect+ without splashing the cash, you can access a 30-day free trial on Garmin's Connect app.
