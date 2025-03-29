Garmin lovers can access new AI personalised performance data, but only if they're willing to pay extra

By published

The brand's new Connect+ service offers expanded tracking, and additional features for a premium fee

Garmin user looks at watch
Garmin Connect+ uses AI (Image credit: Getty Images)

Garmin users can now access personalised AI performance data, expanded tracking and several other handy features - but it comes at a price.

The new Garmin Connect+ service expands Garmin's Connect smartphone app with new paid features designed to personalise and improve health and performance data.

For a monthly fee of $6.99 (£6.99) or an annual subscription of $69 (£69.99), you can access the new Active Intelligence AI, which sends personalised health insights and suggestions to your Garmin watch based on that day's fitness data. The more you use Active Intelligence, the more personalised its suggestions become.

You'll also receive additional training benefits like a performance dashboard, sharable tracking data, and expert educational videos.

You can also unlock exclusive badges on your Connect social profile for completing fitness challenges, like recording 1,640ft (500m) of total ascent during a month of running.

Garmin Connect+

The new Garmin Connect+ service (Image credit: Garmin)

"Customers worldwide love using Garmin Connect to track, analyse and share their health and fitness activities," said Susan Lynman, Garmin's Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing.

"We are excited to provide even more personalised data and enriched features with the addition of Garmin Connect+. You can now learn even more about yourself, take on new challenges, train confidently and stay even more connected.”

If you want to try Connect+ without splashing the cash, you can access a 30-day free trial on Garmin's Connect app.

Will Symons
Will Symons
Staff Writer

Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.

More about outdoor
Sabrina Pace-Humphreys at a race

“I'm here for the conversation and the change” – ultra runner Sabrina Pace-Humphreys on reclaiming space in the outdoors for people of color

Top and side view of the Xero Scrambler Low EV barefoot running shoes

Xero Scrambler Low EV barefoot running shoe review: grin and bare it
Sabrina Pace-Humphreys at a race

“I'm here for the conversation and the change” – ultra runner Sabrina Pace-Humphreys on reclaiming space in the outdoors for people of color

See more latest
Most Popular
Garmin Instinct 2X Solar
Harness the power of the sun and save more than $160 on the solar-charging Garmin Instinct 2X in Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Salomon Bonatti jacket
"Lighter, more comfortable and more packable than most other waterproof jackets" - we love this Salomon softshell, and it's now $45 off
Alex Honnold
"It’s a beautiful route that I’m surprised doesn’t get climbed more" – Alex Honnold casually chalks off another big wall onsight solo
Open water swimmers in Cornwall
Study finds that open water swimming significantly boosts mental health - here's how to try it for yourself
Shokz OpenSwim Pro
Shokz are the best bone conduction headphones for running, and you can save 20% right now in Amazon's Big Spring Sale
People hiking and using the AllTrails app
UK's trails brace for busiest weekend of the year with the clocks changing – here are AllTrails best hiking tips "to find beauty without busyness"
Climbing ropes on Mamores Range in the Scottish Highlands
"He lives on in the lives of the people he saved and those he coached and mentored" – climbers pay tribute to mountain rescue legend
Cuillin Ridge
Miracle escape for hiker who "fell like a rag doll" down a mountain in Scotland
Kamikochi, Chubu Sangaku National Park in Nagano
"Don't overestimate your ability" - Experts warn hikers and skiers flocking to the Japanese Alps after record rescues
Sandstone formations in Fiery Furnace, Arches National Park, Utah
The latest casualty of the National Parks' staffing upheaval is one of the country's most revered hiking trails