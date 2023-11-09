Garmin teases new watch following tantalizing leaks

We could soon see a new Garmin Descent, following on from the Garmin Descent Mk2 pictured here

Garmin's outdoor division has posted a short video on Instagram teasing a new product launch – possibly the a new Descent dive computer.

Back in October, Garmin's Mexican support website accidentally posted the names of several unreleased watches – all versions of the Garmin Descent Mk3, in two sizes. Things then went quiet for a while, but last Sunday tech site Gadgets & Wearables got hold of an image seeming to show details for a Garmin Descent Mk3 launch event.

Garmin's new video certainly suggests something watery is afoot. The company makes an extensive range of boating equipment, but this is covered by Garmin Marine, not Garmin Outdoor, so something swim/dive related seems more likely.

A post shared by Garmin Outdoor (@garminoutdoor) A photo posted by on

The company took a similar approach with the Garmin D2 Mach 1 Pro, which launched last month. The day before the new pilot's watch was revealed, Garmin posted a short video clip on Instagram and Twitter with air traffic control chatter in the background.

This time there's no date – only "coming soon". It looks like we'll have to sit tight a little longer.