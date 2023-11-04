New premium Garmin watch could arrive on November 14

More details of an upcoming Garmin watch have emerged, reinforcing rumors that the company's next launch will be a new version of the Descent dive computer. Gadgets and Wearables has secured a screengrab that appears to be from a conference program, announcing a presentation or showcase of the Descent Mk3i. The image lists a few features of the forthcoming watch, and gives a possible release date: November 14.

Rumors about a new Garmin dive computer began swirling last month, when the company's Mexican support website accidentally published the names of four currently unreleased devices:

Garmin Descent Mk3i

Garmin Descent Mk3S

Garmin Descent Mk3Si

Garmin Descent Mk2Si (with PVD coating)

The newest leak adds some extra information to the mix. First of all, it seems that all these Descent Mk3 variants will have a built-in flashlight. That isn't too surprising; the company has added LED torches to most of its recent releases, including the Fenix 7 Pro, Epix Pro (Gen 2) and the fancy Marq Carbon Collection.

It's also not a shock that the updated Descent will have an AMOLED display. Again, Garmin has been rolling out this technology more widely over recent months, and all watches in the Carbon Collection are sporting it.

What is new, however, is the addition of "SubWave sonar technology for diver-to-diver communication using preset messages". This is described as "coming soon" so it may be unavailable at launch, but unlocked by a future software update.

SubWave is a technology developed by Garmin, and is currently used to pair Descent watches with the Descent T1 transmitter. The transmitter monitors tank pressure and sends this data to your wrist so you can monitor it more easily.

The ability to send messages to other divers is an interesting new use, and could be a very useful safety tool as an addition to audio comms technology, written notes, and hand signals. The Descent Mk3's flashlight could also be a useful tool for signalling to fellow divers, though it looks like we'll have to wait a few days to find out whether that'll be the case.