Feature-packed Garmin Venu 2 Plus is cheaper than ever at Amazon – and arrives in time for Christmas

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Venu 2 Plus for just £279 at Amazon. That's a saving of 30% off the list price and the cheapest this incredibly versatile GPS watch has ever been – and if you buy it now, it'll be delivered in time for Christmas.

The Venu 2 sits somewhere between a smartwatch and a sports watch, and manages to offer the best of both worlds. It's more discreet than a chunky Garmin Forerunner, but still has excellent GPS tracking, with a suite of advanced fitness tracking and recovery tools. It even has a built-in microphone so you can take calls from your wrist via Bluetooth, and use your phone's voice assistant. When I reviewed it for Advnture's sister site TechRadar, I gave it four and a half stars out of five, and called the mic "a great addition to what was already an excellent smartwatch".

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this page for today's best deals on the Garmin Venu 2 Plus near you.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus: £399.99 £279 at Amazon

Save $120.99 This is the best deal I've ever seen on this powerhouse of a smartwatch, with tools including top-notch GPS tracking, advanced training and recovery tools, and a built-in mic for taking calls. Deal applies to the ivory and powder gray colorways.

I found the microphone on the Venu 2 Plus to be a real game-changer. "Whether we wanted to make a quick translation to another language, control a smart home device, calculate a tip for a bill, or control our music app, the ability to simply press a button on the watch we were already wearing meant we ended up using our phone’s voice assistant much more than would have done previously," I said in my review. "It might seem like a small feature, but it’s a genuinely useful one that makes this excellent smartwatch even easier to recommend."

If you're not in the UK, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Venu 2 Plus near you: