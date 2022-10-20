Garmin watch battery draining too fast? There's now a fix
Garmin has rolled out a public update for Fenix 7, Enduro 2, Epix (Gen 2) and Tactix 7 watches to tackle the problem
Garmin has released a fix for a power problem that's been affecting some of its most popular watches. The new software update is rolling out now to Garmin Fenix 7, Enduro 2, Epix (Gen 2) and Taxtix 7 devices, and should fix an issue that caused the watch's battery to drain much more quickly than it should.
As Gadgets & Wearables (opens in new tab) reports, the new software (version 9.37) is a public release, meaning it's being pushed out to all users rather than being released to members of Garmin's public beta testing program first.
To make sure your watch is set up to receive automatic updates, hold the menu button and scroll down to 'Software update', then make sure the option is selected.
If you haven't received the new update yet, don't worry; Garmin is sending it out to users gradually, and had rolled it out of half of all registered devices on Tuesday this week.
The battery problem isn't universal (it's not something we've experienced ourselves on Advnture), but has affected enough users for Garmin to take action. A significant number of people reported surprisingly rapid battery drain after receiving software update 9.36, as documented on Garmin's support forums (opens in new tab).
It's still very early, but some forum members (opens in new tab) have already reported an improvement in battery life after receiving the update to 9.37.
- Best Garmin watches: all the latest devices tested and rated
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 13 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better).
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Thank you for signing up to Advnture. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.