Get 20% off the Garmin Venu Sq 2 at Amazon right now

Today, you can grab the Garmin Venu Sq 2 for just $199.99 at Amazon. That's a saving of 20% off the list price, and the cheapest we've ever seen this smart little Apple Watch rival.

If you're looking for a sports watch that won't dominate your wrist, this one is a smart choice. It's not just a pretty face, and when I tested it, I was particularly impressed by the accuracy of its GPS location tracking. Its OLED display is bright and crisp (though it's a shame it doesn't do maps), and it's light and comfortable to wear all day long.

This deal applies to all three colorways: slate and shadow gray, cool mint, and cream gold and white.

The Venu Sq 2 would be a great option if you have small wrists and find most Garmin watches too chunky, you're a relatively new runner who doesn't need the more advanced training tools of watches like the Forerunner 255, or you want to take a step up from a Fitbit device.

If you're not in the US, here are the best deals on the Garmin Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 Music Edition where you are. As the name suggests, the Music Edition allows you to connect a pair of Bluetooth headphones and listen to your favorite tunes and podcasts without carrying your phone.