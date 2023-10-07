Get $355 off this Garmin Forerunner 945 bundle at Amazon right now

Right now, you can pick up a Garmin Forerunner 945 plus two heart rate monitors for just $374.99 at Amazon. That's a huge 49% off this triathlon bundle, and the cheapest it's ever been.

The Forerunner 945 has all the fitness tracking tools most runners, swimmers, and triathletes could wish for, and regular software updates have kept it right up to date. When they reviewed it, our colleagues at TechRadar called it "the ultimate running watch", giving special mention to its super accurate GPS and heart rate tracking.

This bundle includes not just the watch, but also two chest strap heart rate monitors: one for running and cycling, and one specially designed for swimming.

One of our friends' few complaints about the watch was its rugged build, but in my experience that's actually a good thing. A sports watch is likely to take its share of knocks, so you don't want something that's going to pick up scratches easily. The Forerunner 945's reinforced resin case will stay looking like new far longer than easily scuffed metal.

