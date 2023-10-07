Get $355 off this Garmin Forerunner 945 bundle at Amazon right now
The triathlon bundle includes the watch and two heart rate monitors: one for cycling and running, and one for swimming
Right now, you can pick up a Garmin Forerunner 945 plus two heart rate monitors for just $374.99 at Amazon. That's a huge 49% off this triathlon bundle, and the cheapest it's ever been.
The Forerunner 945 has all the fitness tracking tools most runners, swimmers, and triathletes could wish for, and regular software updates have kept it right up to date. When they reviewed it, our colleagues at TechRadar called it "the ultimate running watch", giving special mention to its super accurate GPS and heart rate tracking.
This bundle includes not just the watch, but also two chest strap heart rate monitors: one for running and cycling, and one specially designed for swimming.
If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 945 where you are. Looking for something else? We'll be rounding up all the best Garmin Deals in Amazon's Big Deal Days event, plus the best Garmin Black Friday deals, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.
Garmin Forerunner 945 Triathlon Bundle:
$729.99 $374.99 at Amazon
Save $355 This set includes the Forerunner 945, plus two heart rate monitors (one for dry land and one for swimming). The previous lowest price for the whole bundle was $399.99, so this is a great deal for triathletes, runners, cyclists, and swimmers alike.
One of our friends' few complaints about the watch was its rugged build, but in my experience that's actually a good thing. A sports watch is likely to take its share of knocks, so you don't want something that's going to pick up scratches easily. The Forerunner 945's reinforced resin case will stay looking like new far longer than easily scuffed metal.
If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 945 where you are:
- Best Garmin watches: all the latest models tested and rated
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 13 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better).
Most Popular
By Julia Clarke