Get £290 off the awesome Garmin Enduro in Wiggle's Black Friday sale

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Enduro GPS watch for £359.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab) – a saving of £290 off the RRP. That's the cheapest we've ever seen it in the UK, including Amazon, and is one of the best Garmin deals this year.

The Enduro is a watch built for endurance athletes – particularly if you enjoy taking part in multi-day events. Thanks to its generous battery and Garmin's Solar Glass, it can deliver up to 65 days in smartwatch mode, or up to 300 hours in max battery GPS mode. That also makes it ideal for camping and backpacking expeditions when you're going to be off-grid for extended periods.

If you're in the US, Amazon has knocked $400 off the Enduro for Black Friday (opens in new tab), bringing it down to its lowest ever price in the States. If you live elsewhere, scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best deals where you are. We're rounding up all the best Black Friday Garmin deals from around the web right through until Cyber Monday, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.

Save £290 This is the cheapest we've ever seen the Garmin Enduro in the UK. This watch delivers incredible battery life with advanced fitness tracking tools, essentially giving you the best features of a Garmin Instinct combined with the sports tracking chops of a Fenix.

We've been hoping to see some good deals on the Enduro ever since its successor, the Enduro 2, launched earlier this year. Although the original model is now a few years old, it's received regular firmware updates that have kept its features in line with newer watches. You're not missing out on much by opting for the older model – except the price tag!

If you live outside the UK, here are the best deals on the Garmin Enduro near you:

