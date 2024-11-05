Get ready for winter with big savings on these comfy hiking shoes from The North Face
Check out the winter-ready Men's Hedgehog Futurelight Hiking Boots, well reduced right now on The North Face website
With winter fast approaching, now is the perfect time to get equipped for tricky winter hikes in the backcountry, and what way to do so than with a hot deal on a trail-ready pair of hiking shoes from the North Face?
Right now, you can snag the Men's Hedgehog Futurelight Hiking Shoes for just £84, that's a whopping 30% less than their list price of £120.
Well-suited to harsh winter conditions, the Hedgehog Futurelight Hiking Shoes boast an 'impenetrable' waterproof outer which wards off heavy rain and snow. Wearer's can also rest assured that their feet will be kept cool, with The North Face's breathable fabric allowing air access at all times.
Thanks to their grippy Vibram sole, these lightweight hiking shoes are best suited to tricky technical trails, with large lugs that dig into the ground and keep you stable and superfoam lining to maximise comfort.
Weighing 400g per shoe, the Men's Hedgehog Futurelight Hiking Shoes are available in the leafy New Taupe Green-TNF Black and sleek TNF Black-Zinc Grey colorways.
