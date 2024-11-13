Christmas comes early for hikers, as REI knocks these $190 Danner boots loved for their "sneakerlike comfort" down to just $94

These comfortable boots are perfect for casual adventures on and off the trail, and you can save big this Black Friday

Usually, you have to choose between a beautiful, high-performing hiking boot and a budget hiking boot, but Christmas has come early for outdoor lovers this year. Right now, you can pick up the highly-rated Danner Skyridge Mid WP boots for men for just $94.83 at REI. That's a massive savings of 50% off the list price for these lightweight hiking boots that get an average of 4.4 stars from customers.

The classic brown suede and textile uppers give these Danner boots a retro vibe that makes them fit in on urban adventures as well as the trails, but don't be fooled. With a waterproof Danner Dry membrane, customers say there is "no doubt" your feet will stay warm and dry on those damp days when you can't avoid puddles on the trail.

Underfoot, any hiking boot needs to offer good traction and while these are built for more casual adventures than technical trails, the lug pattern on the rubber Danner Jadical outsoles helps you keep your grip and doesn't gather up too much mud on sloppy adventures.

This deal applies to men's sizing in the Dark Earth colorway, and at this price, these boots make both an excellent upgrade to your day hiking kit and a really nice gift for the hiker in your life.

Danner Skyridge Mid WP boots: $189.95 $94.83 at REI

Save $94 Perfect for casual adventures on and off the trail, Danner Skyridge Mid WP boots offer rugged durability, sneakerlike comfort and protection from wet conditions.

If you're planning on walking for miles, OrthoLite footbeds and shock-absorbing EVA midsoles provide supportive comfort that users describe as "sneakerlike" despite the more classic aesthetic of these boots.

