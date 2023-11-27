"Use extreme caution": hikers warned after reports of stalking by pack of wolves

Officials in Canada's Northwest Territories have issued an emergency caution to hikers and dog walkers after a pack of wolves exhibited concerning behavior in the area.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the department of Environment and Climate Change urged anyone using the walking trails at and near Fred Henne Territorial Park, located on Long Lake near Yellowknife, to use extreme caution due to at least one pack of wolves "beginning to show stalking behaviour."

"Officers responded to an incident where nine wolves were reported to be showing brazen stalking behaviour towards their dogs," writes the ECC, noting that wolves are known to become aggressive towards dogs.

If you are hiking with a dog in the area, you are cautioned to keep your pets on-leash in all areas at all times and travel in groups, especially if you're walking after dark. Currently, there are only about six hours of daylight in the area, between approximately 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and though wolves are not nocturnal, they tend to be active at dawn and dusk and often hunt at night.

Plan your hikes to take place during daylight hours and if you come across a wolf, secure your dog by your side, do not run and make yourself appear big. Making noise has also been proven an effective deterrent, which you can do by blowing your hiking whistle or knocking your trekking poles together. Learn more in our article on what to do if you encounter a wolf on the trail.