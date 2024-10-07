Why wait for Amazon Prime Day? Hoka trail running and hiking shoes are greatly reduced right now

Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching, but you don't need to wait to get a great deals on a pair of Hokas. We've rounded up the best deals currently on the market.

This month's Amazon Prime Big Deals Day runs from October 8 and 9, starting at 3am EDT on the first day in the US, and 12am BST in the UK. The deals will run for 48 hours.

To get those deals, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. You can join Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month in the US, or £8.99 per month in the UK. If you've not signed up for Prime before, you can get a 30-day free trial that will see you through the Prime Big Deals Days, and which you can cancel later if you decide not to continue.

Recent updates

US deals

Amazon: Daily Deals on selected Hoka shoes

Dick's Sporting Goods: discounts up to $50

Backcountry: up to 30% off Hoka shoes

REI: up to 23% off selected Hoka styles

Zappos: Big discounts on Hoka running shoes

Hoka Men's Stinson 7 Trail Runners: $170 $135.99 at Hoka.com

Save $34 Colorful as they are comfortable, the Stinson 7 trail Runners are an excellent choice for trail runners after a bit of extra cushioning, featuring enlarged lugs for added support on the heel and sole.

Hoka Women's Anacapa Mid GTX hiking shoes: $195 $155.99 at Hoka.com

Save $39 With a megagrip outsole to help you keep your footing, the Women's Anacapa Mid GTX hiking shoes are suitable for all manner of conditions and terrain.

Men's Challenger 7 trail running shoes: $145 $115.99 at Hoka.com

Save $29 Light, soft and speedy, the Challenger 7 trail runners are a great choice for beating that personal best on the trails. A forgiving foam sole and feather weight mesh upper combine comfort and light weight design for optimal results.

Kids Anacapa 2 Low GTX hiking shoes: $149 $111.99 at Hoka.com

Save $37 Despite having all the comfort and support of a sneaker, the Kids Anacapa 2 Low GTX comes with all the durability and traction of a quality hiking shoe, ready to take on the outdoors in a variety of conditions.

Women's Speedgoat 5 GTX shoes: $180 $125.96 at Hoka.com

Save $54 A smart choice for both trail running and hiking, the women's Speedgoat 5 is a grippy cushioned gortex shoes, well versed in handling adverse weather and harsh conditions.

Men's Speedgoat 5 GOR-TEX shoes: $188 $160 at Amazon

Save $28 This versatile, grippy gortex shoe is suitable for both trail running and hiking. The pair's low cut and breathable upper make for a smooth, enjoyable adventure in the backcountry.

Women's Kaha 2 GOR-TEX shoes: $240 $161 at Zappos

Save $79 Available in a wide range of sizes, the women's Kaha 2s are a dependant, tough choice for taking on the outdoors. Drastically reduced, the pair's gortex vibram sole cushions impact and provides maximum grip.

UK deals

Alpinetrek: impressive outlet savings

Amazon: Daily Deals on Hoka shoes

Cotswold Outdoors: clearance deals

Ellis Brigham: save on Hoka hiking boots

Hoka: outlet deals selling fast

Runners Need: save up to 40%

Men's Speedgoat 5 GOR-TEX shoes: £160 £111.99 at Hoka.com

Save £48 Save almost £50 on these excellent gortex shoes, well suited to both trail running and hiking. What's more, you can stay dry in the backcountry, as this pair features a state of the art upper for enhanced moisture management.

Men's Anacapa Breeze GOR-TEX walking boots: £139.95 £111.96 at Alpine Trek

Save £28 Sturdy and dependable, the Anacapa breeze walking boots allow for more breathability than the standard Anacapa's with all the same durability and grip.

Women's Tecton X2 trail running shoes: £185 £128.99 at Hoka.com

Save £56 Bright and brilliant, the Tecton X2 trail running shoes are an excellent choice for taking on tricky trails. Propelled by parallel carbon fibre plates, this light and breathable pair are made for speed.

Men's Anacapa Mid GOR-TEX hiking shoes: £160 £112 at Ellis Brigham

Save £48 Trail tested over 1,300 miles, these gor-tex shoes are as sturdy and durable as they come, ready to take on all manner of trails in rain or shine. The Anacapa's are also PFC-free and water repellent to keep you dry and comfortable in the backcountry.

Women's Kaha 2 Low GOR-TEX shoes: £174.95 £87.48 at Alpine Trek

Save £88 The women's Kaha 2 gortex shoes are a versatile option for both running and hiking. The low cut allows for flexibility at the ankle while the gortex sole grips into the ground for optimal stability.

Hoka Men's Speedgoat 5 Mid GTX shoes: £170 £136 at Runners Need

Save £34 With a thick, protective outer and grippy gortex sole, the Speedgoat 5s are well prepared to take on all types of terrain and weather, powering through tricky trails and routes with ease and stability.

Hoka Women's Anacapa Mid GTX hiking shoes: £160 £112 at Ellis Brigham

Save £48 With a megagrip outsole to help you keep your footing, the Women's Anacapa Mid GTX hiking shoes are suitable for all manner of conditions and terrain.