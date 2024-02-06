Hurry, the Garmin Forerunner 945 has hit its lowest ever price at Amazon

If you're quick, you can snag the powerful Garmin Forerunner 945 watch for only $299 at Amazon. That's a huge 40% off the list price and the cheapest we've ever seen it, even on Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day.

Thanks to regular software updates, the Forerunner 945 remains one of the best GPS watches around, particularly for triathletes. It's stood the test of time well, and has all the fitness tracking tools most runners, swimmers, and triathletes could wish for. In fact, our colleagues at TechRadar called it "the ultimate running watch".

Garmin Forerunner 945: $499.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $200 The Forerunner 945 has never been cheaper than it is right now, even on Black Friday. This is something really special and we suspect the offer won't last long.

One of TechRadar's few complaints about the watch was its rugged build, but in my experience that's actually a good thing. A sports watch is likely to take its share of knocks, so you don't want something that's going to pick up scratches easily. The Forerunner 945's reinforced resin case will stay looking like new far longer than easily scuffed metal.

