Hurry! This bestselling down hoody from Marmot has great eco creds and it's a staggering $193 off right now
The Marmot Guides is light, warm and perfect for camping and belaying
Marmot is having a huge end-of-season sale and right now, you can pick up the bestselling Marmot Men's Guides Down Hoody for just $82.97 at Marmot. That's a staggering 70% off the regular list price for this popular jacket, which can be worn from backyard bonfires to base camp.
This is a classic, big baffled down jacket that's perfect for camping and cold days on belay, and it's got great eco creds to boot. It's stuffed with 80% 700 fill power recycled down, while the other 20% consists of plant-based Ceiba flower. Not only is that a more sustainable material, it boasts natural water repellency to help this jacket perform better under damp conditions.
This deal applies to men's sizing in most colorways, but the women's version is already completely sold out. If you're happy to forgo the hood, you can pick up the non-hooded women's Guides Down Jacket for a very affordable $74.97, while the men's version is only $124.99.
Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on some of our favorite Marmot gear where you are.
Marmot Men's Guides Down Hoody: $275 $82.97 at Marmot
Save $193 A classic, big-baffled puffer with a flower-powered twist. Stuffed with a 700-fill blend of 80% recycled down and 20% plant-based Ceiba flower with natural water repellency, this soft, high-loft down jacket brings the cozy heat from fall into deep winter.
Marmot Men's Guides Down Jacket: $250 $124.99 at Marmot
Save $125 The Guides is a lightweight daily do'er that won't weigh you down on your way to work or the aprés and won't overheat if you're running late to either.
Women's sizing: $74.97
The polyester ripstop shell is 100% recycled and tough enough to offer some protection against thorny bushes, while you can stash small gear in the zippered chest pocket and hand-warming pockets.
If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on today's best deals on some of our favorite Marmot gear where you are:
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.
"No more digging around" – Yeti's tough new daypack makes it easier to access your gear on the trail with cutting-edge zipper technology
Who is Conrad Anker? The American 'rock star' climber who discovered George Mallory’s body on Everest