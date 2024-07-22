Hot deal alert: these highly-rated Inov8 trail running shoes are 50% off right now
These cushioned trail runners are great for long days and ultras
Right now, you can pick up the Inov8 Ultra G 320 trail running shoes for 50% off in Inov8's sale. That's a whopping £75 off these cushioned shoes, which are great for long runs and ultras, but you'll want to move quickly as there are limited sizes left.
This deal applies to both the men's sizing in the Dark Red/Red/Yellow colorway and the women's sizing in the Lilac/Coral colorway. The Ultra G 320s are well-loved by runners who praise their high quality and out-of-the-box comfort in consumer reviews.
With an 8mm drop and 20mm of cushion under the heel, you'll have enough padding to run long distances in comfort without losing stability or too much trail feel. The 6mm lugs and rubber soles help you stick to the trails whether they're dry and loose or soft and muddy.
If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Inov8 Roclite series where you are.
Inov8 Ultra G 320 trail running shoes: £150 £75 at Inov8
Save £75 Go beyond your limits - no matter what the terrain. The ROCLITE ULTRA G 320 is a highly-cushioned trail running shoe that's designed for long runs and ultramarathons.
If it's rocky trails you're running on, you'll benefit from a reinforced toe box and a rock plate underfoot which helps return energy with every step.
Not in the UK? Here are today's best offers on the Inov8 Rocklite Ultra series near you:
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.