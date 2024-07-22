Hot deal alert: these highly-rated Inov8 trail running shoes are 50% off right now

Right now, you can pick up the Inov8 Ultra G 320 trail running shoes for 50% off in Inov8's sale. That's a whopping £75 off these cushioned shoes, which are great for long runs and ultras, but you'll want to move quickly as there are limited sizes left.

This deal applies to both the men's sizing in the Dark Red/Red/Yellow colorway and the women's sizing in the Lilac/Coral colorway. The Ultra G 320s are well-loved by runners who praise their high quality and out-of-the-box comfort in consumer reviews.

With an 8mm drop and 20mm of cushion under the heel, you'll have enough padding to run long distances in comfort without losing stability or too much trail feel. The 6mm lugs and rubber soles help you stick to the trails whether they're dry and loose or soft and muddy.

Inov8 Ultra G 320 trail running shoes: £150 £75 at Inov8

Save £75 Go beyond your limits - no matter what the terrain. The ROCLITE ULTRA G 320 is a highly-cushioned trail running shoe that's designed for long runs and ultramarathons.

If it's rocky trails you're running on, you'll benefit from a reinforced toe box and a rock plate underfoot which helps return energy with every step.

