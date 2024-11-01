Can H&M go from high street to backcountry with "mountain-ready activewear" line, complete with RECCO technology?

Scandi fashion brand H&M has never been known for technical outdoor clothing, but it's looking to change all that with its new collection of ski gear.

The high street brand launched its Move collection of activewear, including pieces such as a waterproof jacket for hiking and trail running vest two years ago and the new Ski Wear by Move collection is fully focused on the ski slopes, and beyond. While the first press shots reveal it to be predictably fashion-forward, with a minimalist aesthetic and neutral colorways, the specs suggest the brand is going after more than just those who want to look chic at apres.

Technical details abound in the new pieces, which incorporate H&M’s trademarked performance fabrics such as the windproof, waterproof and breathable StormMove and the insulating ThermoMove in place of the ubiquitous Gore-Tex and PrimaLoft.

Technical details abound in the new pieces (Image credit: H&M)

The three-layer women's Shell Jacket in Storm Move ($229) claims to be fully waterproof and breathable with pit zips for when you work up a sweat shredding powder. There's a zipped chest pocket to tuck your ski pass away safely and a cloth to wipe your ski goggles clean while jersey inner cuffs in the sleeves have thumb holes to keep snow and wind from penetrating your sleeves. Most surprisingly of all, this jacket (and the men's version) comes equipped with a RECCO reflector to make you searchable in the backcountry, suggesting the brand intends this gear to take people off-piste.

“With this collection, we've combined Scandinavian aesthetics with technical materials that we’ve designed for performance in snow sports,” says Mfon Boman, H&M Move's Outdoor Product Manager.

“It hits the sweet spot between fashion and functionality.”

The line is intended to be a complete layering system (Image credit: H&M)

For your lower half, there are several different designs of ski pants such as the lined two-layer ski pants for women ($179) with inner leg ventilation panels and integrated snow gaiters to fit snugly around your ski boots and the men's regular fit version ($199), both of which also feature the search and rescue technology.

The line is intended to be a complete winter layering system with puffer jackets, ski gloves and merino wool base layers and thermal leggings. Though the collection aims to uphold H&M's affordability pledge, technical fabrics don't come cheap and you shouldn't expect to walk out of the store with quite the same bargain as you'll find in the brand's cardigans. That said, the ski jackets still come in well below nearly every ski jacket for men we've tested (read our article on whether or not you can rely on a budget ski jacket).

So is H&M ready to go all the way from the high street to the backcountry? To be honest, we found quite a few flaws with their Move designs last year, including the StormMove 3-Layer Shell Jacket which leaked water, and Mesh Running Vest which lacked adjustable details and had pocket issues. That said, here's why we're paying attention: H&M says it's collaborated with Zurich-based outdoor agency Grand Studio – which has worked with snow sports brands Burton, Billabong, Roxy and Quiksilver among others – to ensure these garments meet the requirements of mountain users, so things could have improved.

We're planning to take some of this gear out on the slopes in the Alps this winter to test it in real-life conditions, so we'll report back then. If you can't wait, the Ski Wear by Move collection is available now at H&M with more styles dropping on December 9.