It's a race against time to get the awesome Vasque Talus hiking boots before they're gone forever – here are the best deals on the internet
Stocks are dwindling, but you can still find the Vasque Talus and save up to 55%
Legacy hiking brand Vasque announced it will be shuttering its doors last year so it's no surprise that stocks of its hiking boots are running out. We've been scouring the internet for the best remaining deals on its most popular models, and right now, you can pick up the awesome Vasque Talus hiking boots for as much as 55% off the recommended retail price if you know where to look.
The Talus range is a rugged and reliable series of boots that can handle tricky terrain and inclement weather, but is still well-loved for its all-day comfort. If you find yourself on steeper or slicker slopes, the Vibram Mega Nuasi outsole ensure aggressive traction while hikers love the breathability of the uppers and reinforced toe box.
The best deals we've found are at Backcountry, where you can find the Vasque Talus AT UltraDry Women's Boots for just $76.50 – that's down from an original price of $170 and there are still lots of sizes available. If you're shopping for men's sizing, you can find the same boot for a respectable $102, but sizes are running out. If you can't see your size, it's worth also checking Amazon, where we've seen the Vasque Men's Talus Mid for as little as $98.
We've rounded up the best deals for you below, and if you're not in the US or seeking other models, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Vasque hiking boots wherever you are.
Vasque Talus AT Ultradry Women's Hiking Boots: $170 $76.50 at Backcountry
Save $93 This boot is waterproof, grippy, and looks like a hiking boot should - understated, approachable, and as durable as the day is long.
Check men's sizing for savings of 40%.
Vasque Men's Talus Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots: $170 $98 at Amazon
Save $72 The Talus AT (All-Terrain) Hiking Boot is crafted from 1.8 mm waterproof nubuck leather, accompanied by abrasion-resistant mesh which allows your foot to breathe and regulate temperature making this boot a great choice for hiking.
If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on today's best deals on Vasque hiking boots where you are:
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.
