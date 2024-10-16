In "difficult decision," hiking boot brand Vasque officially shutters its doors after 60 years – grab their best boots before they're gone

Iconic models like the Breeze, St Elias and Talus will be gone soon, but it's not too late to get your hands on a pair

After 60 years of making popular hiking boots for the outdoors, Vasque is officially closing its doors.

In an official statement, Minnesota-based parent company Red Wing Shoes announced what it called a "difficult decision," and explained that it does "not believe there is a viable path forward" for the brand, which was launched in 1964.

“This market has changed dramatically, particularly over the last several years. What consumers seek and how they want to both shop and buy has changed dramatically.”

Recent times have seen many hikers eschew the traditional leather hiking boots that long dominated the trails for lighter synthetic hiking shoes, trail running shoes and even barefoot shoes. Vasque has made efforts to keep up, unveiling the lightweight trainer-style Re:connect Now shoe earlier this year and simplifying its line, but it seems its efforts haven't proven fruitful enough to save the brand.

Named for Vazquez Peak in Colorado, Vasque is well-known for several iconic hiking boot models, including the Vasque Breeze, a budget-friendly boot that's been in production for nearly 20 years and we love taking on the trails from dawn till dark, the hardy Talus and the Vasque St Elias.

Red Wing hasn't specified exactly when the brand will officially shutter its doors but does report that the Vasque website will continue to operate for the time being. Until then, we've rounded up today's best deals on some of the most popular Vasque styles below so you can stock up before they're gone.

