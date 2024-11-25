"It's something that everyone can get behind" – America the Beautiful Act seeks extra funding for National Parks

The bill would address a backlog of maintenance projects at several National Parks, including Yellowstone

If you've visited a US National Park in recent years, there's a good chance that you've been awed by spectacular scenery, but might have hit a few potholes along the way – literally. Senators are hoping all that will soon change, thanks to a new bill that seeks to extend funding for the country's National Parks.

The America the Beautiful Act, which has bipartisan support, aims to restore aging park infrastructure and address overdue maintenance projects that are yet to be completed.

The initiative follows the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) signed in 2020 under President Donald Trump, another bipartisan agreement that authorized $6.5 billion in funding for the National Parks and Public Legacy Restoration Fund through to 2025.

The latest act, introduced by Steve Daines, seeks to extend critical funding for some of the best National Parks for hiking, with an additional $11.2 billion over eight years to address critical repair needs across roads, buildings, and outdated water systems.

Glacier (Image credit: Feng Wei Photography / Getty Images)

The National Parks across the US include iconic destinations that attract millions of visitors annually and account for huge economic uplifts through tourism. The newly proposed legislation hopes to ensure positive visitor experiences well into the future.

While new projects are yet to be announced, authors of the bill say they will begin by tackling the estimated $243 million backlog of maintenance that's already been pledged. In Montana alone, documents reveal that includes $117 million in maintenance at Glacier National Park, and $53 million at both the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area and Yellowstone National Park.

With its announcement in 2020, the GAOA successfully funded more than 400 projects across the National Park System, including fixing damaged trails at Mammoth Cave, replacing a failing water system at Grand Canyon, and enhancing campgrounds at Yosemite, Rocky Mountain and Mount Rainier.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Improvements to the Grand Canyon have resulted from previous government funding (Image credit: Getty Images / Matteo Colombo)

In a statement, Theresa Pierno, President and CEO for the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA), said National parks aren't only places to find new hiking trails, but they're icons of the country and the upgrades will have wide-ranging benefits.

"Great American Outdoors Act successes have been mounting for years, as hundreds of park repair projects have been addressed and visitor experience and safety improved for millions. National parks in every state have benefited from this funding," says Pierno.

"Local businesses and economies are reaping the benefits every day from this investment in our parks. Prioritizing our national parks and extending this commonsense funding is something that everyone can get behind."