Latest Garmin update aims to cut crashes with more than half a dozen fixes
New updates looks to fix several bugs in Garmin's Forerunner and Fenix ranges
A new wave of updates aims to fix frequent crashes and various other issues plaguing Garmin’s hottest sports watches.
Currently only available to users signed up to Garmin’s public beta program, new updates affect watches in Garmin’s Fenix and Forerunner ranges.
Fenix 7 and Fenix 7 Pro users should be happy to hear that Garmin says bugs causing the maps, connectivity, and workout plan features to crash have all been fixed.
Below is the full list of features that have been fixed:
- Crashing after panning or zooming in maps
- Headphones not connecting on the first attempt
- Crashing in the smart notification widget
- Crashing on structured workouts
- Issues adding glance folders via Android GCM
Watches in Garmin’s trail-favorite Forerunner range have also received an update, which resolves issues with the ‘heart rate zone’ feature and improves functionality.
The Forerunner 165, Forerunner 255, Forerunner 265, Forerunner 955 and Forerunner 965 models have all received two notable fixes, both of which focus on improving heart rate zone. This innovative feature monitors the intensity of your workouts by dividing your maximum heart rate into different levels.
How to get Beta updates
To access these updates, you'll need to be enrolled in Garmin's public beta program, which allows users to access new features and updates before they're available to everyone.
To sign up, simply log in to your Garmin Connect account and install the beta software to your device. From then on, you'll receive Garmin's beta updates whenever they become available.
